Workshop Supervisor - Downhole Tooling

Company NES Global Talent

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Manufacturing / Fabrication Jobs

Salary £30000 to £40000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 630076

Exlcusive Role - Aberdeen baseOur exclusive client are hiring for a Workshop Supervisor to provide workshop support for their Wellbore Clean Up and Plugging & Abandonment product lines.An exact background in these tools isnt necessary but would be preferrable.HSE & Workshop Compliance experience onsite would be ideal.4 fte reports.Offshore Experience is an advantage.South AberdeenEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.