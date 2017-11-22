Workshop Operative

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity for 3 x Workshop Operatives to work for a global oil & gas company on a permanent basis.



The successful candidates will undertake a variety of manual tasks including the assembly and filling of drill bit moulds to engineering drawings, operating furnace, cooling equipment and shot blasters, and the demoulding of Drill bits. The position may also require occasional use of manual CNC lathes and milling machines.



The role will be challenging with good opportunities to develop your technical and leadership skills and to expand your knowledge.



DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



* Follow engineering drawings for the purpose of moulding

* Load and unloading of components, using lifting fixtures & sling techniques.

* Hands on use of cooling equipment and shot blasters

* Be fully aware of personal workload, prioritise and organise to ensure deadlines are achieved

* Ensure a high standard of professionalism is maintained and that customer care is foremost

* Maintain a high standard of housekeeping in the work area and department

* Ensure personal compliance with all HSE legislation and HSE Company policy

* Contribute to the development of systems and improvement in working practices and processes

* Be fully familiar and conversant with department and company policies, procedures and processes, ensuring all work and actions undertaken are in full compliance at all times

* Occasional use of CNC manual lathes and milling machines

Possible welding of matrix bits

* Support other departments and carry out other duties as and when business requirements dictate as may be reasonably expected by line manager



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Hands on mechanical background

* Ability to interpret engineering drawings



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Understanding of welding processes

* Experience with CNC machines



Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs,Manufacturing / Fabrication Jobs,Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £24000 to £24000 Per year

