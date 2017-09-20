Wind O&M Technician - Northeast

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
United States,North America
Posted on 
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 10:16am

About the Role:

As the Wind Technician, you will:



* Perform maintenance, repair/replace equipment to correct malfunctions
* Troubleshoot complicated mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical problems on variable pitch, variable speed turbines
* Help with various activities to maintain site operations
* Perform all mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical component maintenance, repair or replacement of parts to correct malfunctions
* Execute electrical diagnostics and analysis
* Prepare all administrative and supportive documentation
* Follow all HSE Process and Procedures
* Operate heavy machinery

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Technician Jobs
Sub_Category 
Turbine Technician Jobs
Salary 
$20 to $21 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
617224