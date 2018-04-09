Wind Farm Project Manager

Company Cathcart Energy

Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for an experienced Project Manager for an Onshore Wind Farm Developer in Scotland.

You will be managing wind farm construction projects across the UK. Your responsibilities are for ensuring the timely and on budget delivery of these Wind Farm projects. These projects will be construction of new Wind Farms and extensions to existing Wind Farms.

Your role will involve Project manage the design and construction phase of renewable energy projects on behalf of their clients.

Candidates will need to have an Engineering background and experience managing complex and high value projects. If you have a background in the onshore wind industry this will strongly support your application, but my client will be very happy to consider candidates from a construction or infrastructure background as well.

