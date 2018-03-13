Well Service Engineer - Decommissioning

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

Key responsibilities include:



Responsible for the delivery of decommissioning well activities in accordance with SCR (Safety Case Regulations), DCR (Design & Construction Regulations) and other well related legislation. Interface with Decommissioning Well P&A team to optimize the offshore activities. Manage a team of staff and contractors in a flexible, functional and open way that can fulfill business objectives.

Manage activities with COMOPS OIM and in coordination with Decommissioning OOE to ensure that decommissioning targets are met by prioritizing and organizing intervention as required.

Ensure that activities are conducted in a safe manner and in compliance with company policy, procedures and statutory HSE requirements.

Ensure all well activities are undertaken in compliance with UK Well Operations Manual, UK well procedures and Permit to Work procedures.

Ensure that changes to work programmes are in accordance with the UK Management of Change Procedure.

Demonstrate a full understanding and awareness of function and responsibilities in case of an emergency.

Co-ordinate tasks with the other team members on site to ensure safety requirements and targets are met in the appropriate manner.

Understand the management of change process and support/implement it when required

Compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of decommissioning operations.





Safety Critical Tasks:

Well Control - Well control direct supervision during execution phases. Required to hold IWCF Well Intervention Pressure Control Level 4 certificate.

Compliance (HSE) - Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of decommissioning operations. Ensure that the HSE & DECC are informed of issues as appropriate and develop good relations with them to minimise regulatory penalties.

Incident and Accident Investigation - Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage the reputation of Perenco UK with the regulators.

Integrity - Maintain company's technical integrity policies and guidelines, adherence to processes and approval or work in support of performance standards and asset integrity. Ensure safe working environment is maintained at all times.

Management of Change (MOC) - Approval - With a good understanding of the management of change process and based on operational experience, approve the MOCs for the more significant modifications. This requires judgement to ensure asset integrity is maintained.



Risk Management - Risk Management - Understand and manage the offshore operations to ensure that UK are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out.

Safety Leader - Safety Leader (Maintain safety culture) - Provide safety leadership to the teams by making the appropriate interventions to prevent unsafe situations or unacceptable risks being taken whilst ensuring work is carried out efficiently. Need to challenge traditional thinking where appropriate.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications / Experience:

Degree (BSc or BEng) in Mechanical Engineering and/or significant experience in well operations.

Offshore Experience in supervising well operations, including wireline, slickline, cementing, coiled tubing and/or conductor cutting is essential.

? Previous experience of well abandonment operations is advantageous but not essential.

? Strong, demonstrable leadership skills in order to develop others, provide timely feedback and guidance to the Team Leaders.

? Extensive operational or project knowledge of the offshore gas industry.

? Committed to safety improvement and protection of the environment.

? Have a can do attitude, able to embrace a new approach to work activities and encourages others in the offshore project team to embrace change.



About Fircroft:

