About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Well Intervention Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Consult regularly with the Production Delivery Team to ensure that their job requirements are understood and met.

Attend and provide technical input to well reviews, MOC and POST work.

Prepare conceptual cost estimates for POST input.

Assist in close out of work packs are in a timely manner and ensure statistical data is appropriately filed

Review and update UK standard procedures as required.

Ensure the equipment being sent offshore is fit for purpose & in certification

Comply with all Company, Global & Local, Operational Procedures and Standards.

Provide weekend duty cover as per schedule.

Identify and implement new techniques and technology to improve operations efficiency.

Prepare HSE notifications for hand over to Ops team

Gather data for Intervention & Integrity KPI's and bullet inboards.

Liaising with Well Intervention & Integrity Superintendent to ensure all short and medium term requirements for manpower and equipment are met.

In conjunction with, Well Intervention Material & Logistics Coordinator, manage logistics to ensure relevant manpower and equipment are mobilised as required to maintain offshore operations.

Prepare procedures and work packs with input from the Offshore Field Team Leaders

Logistics Coordinator, ensure that all equipment is supplied fit for purpose with appropriate certification.

Ensure work packs are closed out in a timely manner and handed over to Engineering team for filing

Experience

Solid understanding of well intervention and integrity techniques and well operations

Excellent technical and organisational skills

Proven track record in offshore operations

Qualifications

Engineering Degree and/or equivalent relevant experience

Contract position

