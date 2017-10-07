Water Management Operator - North Dakota

About the Role:NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within multiple industries. Our client is a well-respected oil & gas services company with a need for operators in North Dakota.
RESPONSIBILITES:
- Determines equipment and best method to rig up according to the package selected by the customer
- With the assistance of other Operators and Helper unloads and assembles the equipment to be used, sets up the service unit and initiates the rig up.
- Rig up up/down transfer pipe
- Ensure drains and air reliefs are installed in proper places
- Operate transfer pumps
- Monitor water levels in frac tanks
- High School Diploma or GED required.
- At least 6 months experience.