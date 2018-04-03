Warehouseman Odessa

About the Role:
Title: Warehouse Associate
Pay rate: $17
Duration: 7 months with option of hire
Shift: Schedule: second shift - 3pm - 11pm
Work Location: Odessa, TX
Main responsibilities:
- receives check ins
- moving materials and equipment.
- clean up and housekeeping activities.
Requirements:
- forklift and overhead crane experience is preferred but not required.
- experience in a similar role.
- a great work ethic with the goals of succeeding and getting a foot in the door of one of the biggest oil and gas service companies in the world.
