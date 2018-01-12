Company Fircroft

About the Role:

A major midstream oil & gas company is looking for a Warehouse Materials Coordinator to join their team in Spruce Grove, Alberta.



The successful candidate must have SAP software experience and minimum 6 years warehousing/materials management experience.



Core Responsibilities:



The Warehouse Material Coordinator covers key warehouse functions: Receiving, Order Fulfilment, Cycle Counting and Reconciliation. The role will interface with Warehouse Management, Category Management, Operations and Projects to optimize order fulfilment and material management processes. Participation in corporate JHSEC Committee and in on-call rotation



Decision Making:



Makes decisions and recommendations within established guidelines, procedures or policies and up to those within authorized limits.



Duties:



- Supports the warehouse operations related to inventory storage and space utilization - Operates equipment, such as forklifts, lift - reach trucks/lifts, pallet jacks , and other job-related equipment - Supports shipping and receiving functions (receipt, picking, packing, and shipping activities aligned with operational procedures), to ensure accuracy of vendor shipment to PO, identification or reporting of discrepancies as well as entry into SAP and reconciliation - Review stocking levels and provide report on obsolete and restocked materials or when minimum/maximum levels need to be adjusted - Make Warehouse Foreman aware of storage facility limitations & capacity concerns and present recommendations to mitigate - Deliver against all Safety, Delivery, Cost and Quality performance targets - Verify accuracy of catalogue/inventory numbers, descriptions, quantities, units, and location; assists with resolving discrepancies - Conduct periodic physical inventories - Collaborate with Supply Chain functions, Operations and Projects groups to effectively manage and optimize order fulfilment rate - Follow appropriate Operating Procedures and comply with safety standards and procedures - Work with Logistics teams and suppliers to schedule pickup times, delivery times and routing information / decisions - Effective implementation of inventory procedure, controls, performance indicators in requisition and storage of all inventory in the warehouse



