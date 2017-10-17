Warehouse Coordinator

Company Fircroft

Location Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada

About the Role:

The Role:

The Warehouse Material Coordinator covers key warehouse functions: Receiving, Order Fulfillment, Cycle Counting and Reconciliation.



The role will interface with Warehouse Management, Category Management, Operations and Projects to optimize order fulfillment and material management processes.



Participation in corporate JHSEC Committee and in on-call rotation



Duties



- Supports the warehouse operations related to inventory storage and space utilization

- Operates equipment, such as forklifts, lift

- reach trucks/lifts, pallet jacks, and other job-related equipment

- Supports shipping and receiving functions (r eceipt, picking, packing, and shipping activities aligned with operational procedures ), to ensure accuracy of vendor shipment to PO, identification or reporting of discrepancies as well as entry into SAP and reconciliation

- Review stocking levels and provide report on obsolete and restocked materials or when minimum/maximum levels need to be adjusted

- Make Warehouse Foreman aware of storage facility limitations & capacity concerns and present recommendations to mitigate

- Deliver against all Safety, Delivery, Cost and Quality performance targets

- Verify accuracy of catalogue/inventory numbers, descriptions, quantities, units, and location; assists with resolving discrepancies

- Conduct periodic physical inventories

- Collaborate with Supply Chain functions, Operations and Projects groups to effectively manage and optimize order fulfillment rate

- Work with Logistics teams and suppliers to schedule pickup times, delivery times and routing information / decisions

- Effective implementation of inventory procedure, controls, performance indicators in requisition and storage of all inventory in the warehouse



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Post-secondary Diploma Program or equivalent and/or 5 years related experience is preferred;

- Knowledge and experience in materials and warehouse management;

- Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite and other system based applications

- Experience with materials management module in SAP

- Ability to operate company vehicles (Class 5)

- Demonstrated ability to operate forklifts up to 24,000 lb. capacity (Certification is required);

- Hoisting and rigging principles and practices (Certification is required);

- Proficiency in TDG, WHMIS, and handling hazardous waste preferred



