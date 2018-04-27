Company Fircroft

Location Tunbridge Wells,Kent,England

About the Role:

Job Title: Warehouse Coordinator

Location: TUNBRIDGE WELLS TN2 3EY

Rate: £15.00 - £17.00 per hour

Hours: 8:00am - 5:00pm

General Responsibilities:

* Perform any Good Inwards Inspection requirements stipulated by the business* Maintain orderly and efficient storage of all materials* Release, Pick Job Orders as required by Business activities* Perform basic Inspection requirements ensuring that we have picked and packed exactly to the Customer Purchase Orders and our Sales Orders* Gather and record any Serial Number requirements and other Data Collection activities as per the companies Quality requirements* Process material and products ensuring the accurate and timely packing as required by Business activities* Despatch and Post Goods Issue of Consignments to appointed Freight Forwarder* Ensure information on the SAP system is kept up to date* Work on process improvement / lead cost reduction projects as required Other Responsibilities:* Identify and implement materials storage / handling improvements* Carry out cycle count routines on selected components on a daily basis* Investigate and assist in rectifying booking in queries against production and purchase order transactions* Assist in annual stock take* Assist with other duties and company functions to maintain operations* Assist in the company continuous improvement activities* Be available to work overtime as and when required Experience/Requirements: The successful candidate will ideally be required to have extensive Warehouse experience along with a Materials Handling background from working within a manufacturing based operation. They will also be required to have:* Experience of stock control, material movement and management * A proven track record and a license to use Fork Lift trucks - specifically counter balance and reach trucks* Crane / slinging experience* Previous packing experience* Computer literacy essential* Knowledge and experience of working within SAP* A highly organized individual with experience in documentation archiving* Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written* A knowledge and understanding of Lean Enterprise and associated Lean Tools





About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

