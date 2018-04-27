About the Role:
Job Title: Warehouse Coordinator
Location: TUNBRIDGE WELLS TN2 3EY
Rate: £15.00 - £17.00 per hour
Hours: 8:00am - 5:00pm
General Responsibilities:
* Perform any Good Inwards Inspection requirements stipulated by the business
* Maintain orderly and efficient storage of all materials
* Release, Pick Job Orders as required by Business activities
* Perform basic Inspection requirements ensuring that we have picked and packed exactly to the Customer Purchase Orders and our Sales Orders
* Gather and record any Serial Number requirements and other Data Collection activities as per the companies Quality requirements
* Process material and products ensuring the accurate and timely packing as required by Business activities
* Despatch and Post Goods Issue of Consignments to appointed Freight Forwarder
* Ensure information on the SAP system is kept up to date
* Work on process improvement / lead cost reduction projects as required Other Responsibilities:
* Identify and implement materials storage / handling improvements
* Carry out cycle count routines on selected components on a daily basis
* Investigate and assist in rectifying booking in queries against production and purchase order transactions
* Assist in annual stock take
* Assist with other duties and company functions to maintain operations
* Assist in the company continuous improvement activities
* Be available to work overtime as and when required Experience/Requirements: The successful candidate will ideally be required to have extensive Warehouse experience along with a Materials Handling background from working within a manufacturing based operation. They will also be required to have:
* Experience of stock control, material movement and management * A proven track record and a license to use Fork Lift trucks - specifically counter balance and reach trucks
* Crane / slinging experience
* Previous packing experience
* Computer literacy essential
* Knowledge and experience of working within SAP
* A highly organized individual with experience in documentation archiving
* Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
* A knowledge and understanding of Lean Enterprise and associated Lean Tools
