Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Tunbridge Wells,Kent,England

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Warehouse Coordinator Jobs

Salary £10 to £13 Per hour

Job ID 640378

We are seeking a Warehouse Co-Ordinator for a period of 12 months. Based in Tunbridge Wells, England.Candidates must be available to start immediately.Working Hours - 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to FridayHourly rate - £10 - 13.50 per hourDUTIES:Perform any Good Inwards Inspection requirements stipulated by the businessMaintain orderly and efficient storage of all materialsRelease, Pick Job Orders as required by Business activitiesPerform basic Inspection requirements ensuring that we have picked and packed exactly to the Customer Purchase Orders and our Sales OrdersGather and record any Serial Number requirements and other Data Collection activities as per the companies Quality requirementsProcess material and products ensuring the accurate and timely packing as required by Business activitiesDespatch and Post Goods Issue of Consignments to appointed Freight ForwarderEnsure information on the SAP system is kept up to dateWork on process improvement / lead cost reduction projects as requiredIdentify and implement materials storage / handling improvementsCarry out cycle count routines on selected components on a daily basisInvestigate and assist in rectifying booking in queries against production and purchase order transactionsAssist in annual stock takeAssist with other duties and company functions to maintain operationsAssist in the company continuous improvement activitiesBe available to work overtime as and when requiredEXPERIENCE / REQUIREMENTS:The successful candidate will ideally be required to have extensive Warehouse experience along with a Materials Handling background from working within a manufacturing based operationExperience of stock control, material movement and managementProven track record and a license to use Fork Lift trucks - specifically counter balance and reach trucksCrane / slinging experiencePrevious packing experienceComputer literacy essentialKnowledge and experience of working within SAPA highly organized individual with experience in documentation archivingExcellent communication skills, both verbal and writtenA knowledge and understanding of Lean Enterprise and associated Lean ToolsFork lift license is essential, counter balance and reach