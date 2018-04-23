About the Role:We are seeking a Warehouse Co-Ordinator for a period of 12 months. Based in Tunbridge Wells, England.
Candidates must be available to start immediately.
Working Hours - 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday
Hourly rate - £10 - 13.50 per hour
DUTIES:
Perform any Good Inwards Inspection requirements stipulated by the business
Maintain orderly and efficient storage of all materials
Release, Pick Job Orders as required by Business activities
Perform basic Inspection requirements ensuring that we have picked and packed exactly to the Customer Purchase Orders and our Sales Orders
Gather and record any Serial Number requirements and other Data Collection activities as per the companies Quality requirements
Process material and products ensuring the accurate and timely packing as required by Business activities
Despatch and Post Goods Issue of Consignments to appointed Freight Forwarder
Ensure information on the SAP system is kept up to date
Work on process improvement / lead cost reduction projects as required
Identify and implement materials storage / handling improvements
Carry out cycle count routines on selected components on a daily basis
Investigate and assist in rectifying booking in queries against production and purchase order transactions
Assist in annual stock take
Assist with other duties and company functions to maintain operations
Assist in the company continuous improvement activities
Be available to work overtime as and when required
EXPERIENCE / REQUIREMENTS:
The successful candidate will ideally be required to have extensive Warehouse experience along with a Materials Handling background from working within a manufacturing based operation
Experience of stock control, material movement and management
Proven track record and a license to use Fork Lift trucks - specifically counter balance and reach trucks
Crane / slinging experience
Previous packing experience
Computer literacy essential
Knowledge and experience of working within SAP
A highly organized individual with experience in documentation archiving
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
A knowledge and understanding of Lean Enterprise and associated Lean Tools
Fork lift license is essential, counter balance and reach