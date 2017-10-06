Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to take on a Warehouse Assistant on a temporary contract (approx. until end of the year) to handle all requirements for the department.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Warehouse assistant will take responsibility for the following:

* Ensure efficient and accurate receipt of materials/goods from Vendors, physically check against delivery ticket, document the receipt and update the computer database on a daily basis* Carry out the packing of material and ensure equipment fit for transportation by Sea & Air, to various Vessels/locations* Prepare any documentation required for either shipment offshore or dispatch to onshore vendor/locations* Ensure all non compliant deliveries are reported as per company procedures* Receive goods from offshore locations and process according to company procedures* Ensure all materials are clearly identified by purchase Order Numbers and Vessel Name

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

A valid forklift license, along with relevant experience of working in a busy warehouse environment is essential.

A basic understanding of the Logistics environment and a working knowledge of various forms and other documentations within that environment (GRNs, manifests, Customs Clearance, stock control etc).

Certification in IMDG & IATA Dangerous Goods by Sea & Air and good organisational skills are also required.

