Develop and maintain group competencies within team and co-ordinate across the organisation

Develop and take ownership of efficient processes, and ensure compliance

Support the Operational Technology Product Managers, Project Managers & Project Engineers to plan future work scopes and resourcing requirements

Management of Development tools and ecosystem

Ensure Quality of software deliveries

Responsibility to ensure commonality and alignment of Solution architecture.

BSc/MSc in a software related discipline, with relevant experience in the development & delivery of software projects

Experience in product development and project delivery within Software

Competent in a variety of software development processes and techniques including Agile and the 4 stage process

Strong knowledge of delivering automation/SCADA systems and experience working with Embedded software development

Capacity & Budget planning with commercial awareness

Commitment to people development

Change-friendly mind-set and approach

Strong planning and execution skills

Excellent communication skills and cross-cultural understanding, ideally with experience or knowledge of working in a matrix organization.

Global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry is looking for a VP Operational Technology Software to support their software capability by ensuring commonality and alignment across the group.With an increasing reliance on developing and integrating software within our clients' products and business operations, they are implementing a new organisation wide software ownership structure. The new role of VP Operational Technology Software House role will be a key element in establishing this structure, aligning internal ways of working and ensuring that all software developments within this area are delivered with the required quality and efficiency.The purpose of this new structure will be to enable effective development of market requirements for software solutions and assign the appropriate competence and capabilities to develop the solutions aligned within the company's strategic objectives, digitalization and the market needs. There will be a split between IT type software and Operational Technology covering the software we develop and deploy to delivering and maintaining hardware products.Responsibilities & Tasks:Qualifications / Personal Attributes:The successful candidate will receive a competitive salary and benefits, plus a strong work/life balance, positive work environment with challenging tasks, and a range of development opportunities.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.