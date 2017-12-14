Company Ably Resources

One of our clients is a global transportation company. They operate a fleet of sea, air and road vehicles, carrying a large variety of cargo. For their LNG operations in London, we require Vessel Manager.Working in this role will require frequent worldwide travel, sometime at very short notice.Primary Job Responsibilitiesa) Giving necessary instructions to ships;b) Guiding and supervising crew as the exclusive contact with ships;c) Reviewing crew performance and approving;d) Handling marine accidents;e) Ordering repair work, parts, ship's stores and LO; monitoring the arrangement process, ensuring connection of goods to vessels, and completing servicing safely;f) Supervision of the outsourced repair work;g) Negotiations with shipyards and manufacturers of machinery and equipment;h) Budget Management;i) Monitoring maintenance management of the fleet;j) Arranging and following up SIRE and Oil Major Inspections;k) Settling Guarantee claims;l) Maintaining ship's total performance to satisfy TCP.The Vessel Manager must carry out his own duties under the authority given by the Fleet Manager, and must be responsible to the Fleet Manager, but also carry out a number of other duties re. each ship under the guidance and supervision of the Fleet Manager.RequirementsYou will:hold a Command level certificate of competence (Engine) or an equivalent qualification.Have sailed 2nd Engineer (i.e. 1st Assistant Engineer) or above rank on LNG / LPG vessel or Liquid cargo vessel,orworked for min 3 years as Vessel Manager/Engineer Superintendent of Liquid cargo vessel, in the technical department of a shipping companyhave experience and knowledge of modern Dual Fuel Diesel Electric engines highly desirable.hold Advanced Tanker safety Training/ Tanker safety Training (Gas)Hold ENG 1 Medical Certificate (or equivalent)