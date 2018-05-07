Vessel Lead (DSV)

Company NES Global Talent

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

15 years minimum civil construction experience

10 years minim offshore installation experience

5 years minimum offshore pipelay and shorepull vessel supervisory experience

Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and outlook email systems

English Communication Skills

Demonstrate the Following Training Records - OGP Client Rep Course, Weld Inspection Basics, Lifting and rigging, Scaffolding Basic Training, Safety Rep Training and DP Basics(if DP Vessel)

Job Type Contract

Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs

Sub_Category Dive Operations Jobs

Job ID 641861

A Fantastic Contractual Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experiencedto be based in Qatar for a major project by a leading oil and gas company. To qualify, candidate must possess the following experience:Interested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.