Company Fircroft

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Work hours per day: 12 hrs./day

Work Days per Week: 7 days/week

Work day per Month: 30 days/month



* The purpose of the Vessel Lead (Dredging/LTE) is to serve as primary interface with the Contractor Vessel Superintendent; oversee on-vessel Construction / Technical Supervisors and Inspectors; support on-vessel safety, quality, and incident response; and provide technical installation support to the Field Engineer.



Key Result Areas:



* Monitors Contractor performance and ensure specifications I approved procedures are followed.

* Assists Project Management with planning, procedure review and technical support of execution matters.

* Attends vessel safety meetings and tool box talks to ensure there is a clear understanding of the activities that are to be performed.

* Relays all relevant Safety Alerts with the Contractor and the Vessel Management Team.

* Conducts equipment audits ensuring all relevant certification and audits are up to date and that any close-out actions from audits have been carried out.

* Ensures that any issues evaluated during HAZID/HIRA processes, or that are raised during safety meetings, are closed prior to the start of work.

* Reviews Contractors personnel certifications and qualifications.

* Acts as the focal point between the Operator and the Contractor, particularly for SIMOPS and PTW.

* Arranges logistical support as required for helicopter/supply vessel/personnel movements.

* Stewards in the management of change process and is the Company point of contact on the worksite for all site queries.

* Undertakes daily walk through observations of operational areas, to check on progress, safety and housekeeping.

* Participates in the development of all SIMOPs documents, to ensure that all parties have a clear understanding of diving activities and their impact on adjacent work activities.

* Keeps a detailed diary covering Project activities offshore with reference to any specific messages, e-mails or telephone conversations.

* Responsible for supporting emergency responses, notifications and incident reporting.

* Participates in Contractor investigations of all incidents and root cause analyses.

* Supervises the Contractor's closeout reporting.

* Develops 'lessons learned' upon Project completion.



The Company:

Our Client is the largest LNG producing company in the world, with an annual LNG production capacity of 42 million tonnes per annum (MTA), safely and reliably delivering LNG to customers around the globe from world-class facilities in Qatar.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience working directly for owner/operator/end client

* 15 years minimum civil construction experience

* 10 years minimum international offshore installation experience

* 5 years minimum offshore pipelay and shorepull vessel supervisory experience for client / operator

* Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook e-mail systems

* Fluent English

* Demonstrate the following basic training records:

o OGP Client Rep Course

o Safety Rep Training (Example: OPITO)



Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

