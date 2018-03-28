About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Vendor Coordinator, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Coordination of vendor service personnel for offshore assignments.
Liaise with vendors and internal clients on a daily basis
Coordinate mobilization of vendor personnel with vendor from existing agreements
Communicate closely with internal stake holder for example Helicopter logistics
Ensure vendor materials logistics
Booking and coordination of helicopter seats, training and induction courses
Manage and maintain personnel quotas
Establish, follow up new service agreements
Negotiate and resolve contractual and commercial disputes
Invoice control
Qualifications:
Good communication skills
Basic excel knowledge
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information
