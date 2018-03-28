Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Vendor Coordinator, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Coordination of vendor service personnel for offshore assignments.

Liaise with vendors and internal clients on a daily basis

Coordinate mobilization of vendor personnel with vendor from existing agreements

Communicate closely with internal stake holder for example Helicopter logistics

Ensure vendor materials logistics

Booking and coordination of helicopter seats, training and induction courses

Manage and maintain personnel quotas

Establish, follow up new service agreements

Negotiate and resolve contractual and commercial disputes

Invoice control

Qualifications:

Good communication skills

Basic excel knowledge

Contract position

