Various Operations and Maintenance

Integrated Activity PlannerMaintenance Activity PlannerTurn Around PlannerERP System SpecialistReliability EngineerInspection EngineerTechnical Support & Work Pack Preparer SpecialistCorrosion EngineerMechanical Engineer(Rotating)Mechanical Engineer(Static)Operations Support Senior EngineerOperations Support EngineerProduction Support EngineerAny nationality can apply. Please be willing to do a 28/28 rotation.Be willing to start in 1 or 2 weeks.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.