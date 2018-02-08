Company Fircroft

Do you have a passion for inventory management and a desire to work on interesting projects within a changing environment?



Our client, a world leader electronics manufacturer, is looking for a Value Chain Manager to join on a permanent basis to lead the inventory and planning activities across for a wide range of electronics products.



Reporting to the operations manager, you will be responsible for managing a team of 4 and developing and deploying Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and Inventory Management best practices and solutions for the entire value chain.



There is a competitive package on offer, a good team spirit and the company is well known for its training and career opportunities.



Within your first 12 months you will be involved in a couple of interesting integration and divestment projects.



Detailed responsibilities:



1. Integrated Business Planning: Leads the local Integrated Business Planning process to align demand, production, material and financial planning for the entire value chain of the local unit.

2. Integrated rolling plan: Develops single integrated rolling demand and supply plan for business execution and improves plan accuracy.

3. Inventory management: Establishes and maintains inventory management processes and guidelines in line with Group/Division/Business Unit instructions. Develop E2E process optimization, externally and intra-company, to reduce overall VC lead-times, and reduce inventory. Owns the Inventory Checkbook (ICBK) for the Local Business Unit/Local Product Group.

4. Fit-gap solution/assessments Makes detailed gap analyses across the value chain and provides solutions to reach expected customer service levels at optimized inventory levels by utilizing value chain assessment methods on a regular basis.

5. ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Provides local leadership to the units to use best practices in ERP for inventory management and control.

6. People leadership and development Ensures that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guides, motivates and develops direct and indirect subordinates within HR policies



The Company:

A global leading manufacturer of electronics products with over 130,000 staff worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* background in inventory management

* planning and organisational skills

* process improvement

* the ability to motivate and lead a team

* problem-solving and maths skills

* computer skills i.e Microsoft office package ( Word, Excel etc), SAP, ERP systems



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Proven track record working within a multi stakeholder, multi customer environment where requirements are constantly evolving.

* Qualification/membership within an analytical/technical subject

* Experience dealing with large variety of stock within a similar environment e.g. electrical engineering



