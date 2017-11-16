URF PACKAGE COATING SPECIALIST

Company NES Global Talent

Location Paris-l'Hôpital

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Salary €60000 to €80000 Per year

Job ID 621375

NES Global Talent is looking for afor one of our clients in Paris with the following requirements ;• BSc /HND or COMPANY approved equivalent qualification in Mechanical engineering or related discipline.• Nace, BGas or Acqpa-Frosio qualifiedProfessional Experience (number of years) :• 10-15 years in painting and coating methods• International codes/standards related to design, fabrication and inspection in painting and coating.• Comprehensive knowledge in painting and coatings, and corrosion.• Be skilled in using computer programs for Word processing, database management, spreadsheets and e-mail communications.• Extended capability in managing self – time management, setting priorities, creative thinking etc.• Extended capability in developing working relationships through effective communication.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.