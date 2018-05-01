UK IT Infrastructure Analyst

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 641022

Our Client is seeking an Infrastructure Analyst to support our UK Server and Storage Environments.Key Responsibilities:*Troubleshooting system, storage and network problems, diagnose and solve hardware/software Incidents/problems*Create, manage and evolve processes and procedures and share them with the UK IT Team*Install, maintain and support new applications and Infrastructure*Work to SLA thresholds for incident(s), request(s) and problem(s)*Prioritize and manage operational support issues and project work at one time*Work with a variety of business and technical contacts on local and corporate initiatives/projects*System monitoringWorking knowledge with the following:*Active Directory and DHCP*EMC VNX Unified Storage*Red Hat 5 & 6*Windows Server 2008 R2 and 2012 R2*VMWare Hyper Visor*VMWare Horizon View*Networking (LAN)*Solarwinds & Splunk Monitoring*Database - SQL & OracleQualifications:*Bachelor's degree in IT related fields or equivalent experience*At least five (5) years performing duties similar to those listed in the responsibilities section above*Experience working in an oil and gas setting preferred*Effectively work in a team environment and strong interpersonal skills*Motivated and the ability to work with a team in stressful situations occasionally requiring after hours emergency response*Excellent written and verbal communication skills*Excellent communication and collaboration skills to direct resources across multiple disciplines*Problem analysis and resolution