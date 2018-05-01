UK IT Infrastructure Analyst

About the Role:Our Client is seeking an Infrastructure Analyst to support our UK Server and Storage Environments.
Key Responsibilities:
*Troubleshooting system, storage and network problems, diagnose and solve hardware/software Incidents/problems
*Create, manage and evolve processes and procedures and share them with the UK IT Team
*Install, maintain and support new applications and Infrastructure
*Work to SLA thresholds for incident(s), request(s) and problem(s)
*Prioritize and manage operational support issues and project work at one time
*Work with a variety of business and technical contacts on local and corporate initiatives/projects
*System monitoring
Working knowledge with the following:
*Active Directory and DHCP
*EMC VNX Unified Storage
*Red Hat 5 & 6
*Windows Server 2008 R2 and 2012 R2
*VMWare Hyper Visor
*VMWare Horizon View
*Networking (LAN)
*Solarwinds & Splunk Monitoring
*Database - SQL & Oracle
Qualifications:
*Bachelor's degree in IT related fields or equivalent experience
*At least five (5) years performing duties similar to those listed in the responsibilities section above
*Experience working in an oil and gas setting preferred
*Effectively work in a team environment and strong interpersonal skills
*Motivated and the ability to work with a team in stressful situations occasionally requiring after hours emergency response
*Excellent written and verbal communication skills
*Excellent communication and collaboration skills to direct resources across multiple disciplines
*Problem analysis and resolution