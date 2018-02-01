About the Role:
The Role:
Looking for UDM Senior Integration Engineer with the below Job description:
Job Summary:
We are now looking for a UDM senior Integration Engineer to analyze, prepare, implement and verify the configuration and integration of a node, network and/or system. Your scope of work could include the scenarios of introduction, upgrade expansion, functionality and capacity. Your work will in part form our customer legacy.
Responsibilities:
* You will support pre-sales activities, including pre-studies
* Plan the implementation of the product configuration / integration work
* Execute product configuration
* Execute integration and migration work
* Prepare system test, module test and accept test
* You will work to identify and drive improvements
* Post project activities
* E2e technical understanding
* Execute test
* Scripting & coding
* Knowledge sharing and collaboration skills
Key Skills:-
* Drive the customer delivery in mega accounts.
* Execution in Diverse environments in technical and culture understanding of KSA.
* Consultative skills showing our value consumption to products we sell and execute facilitating Add on Sales.
* Super Technical knowledge in UDM areas of HLR-FE, HSS-FE, CUDB, UPG, EIR-FE, EDA, and ECO system MSS, IMS, and EPC.
Key Qualifications:
* Education: Academic degree, minimum on bachelor level, in engineering (IT, Telecom) or
* 5-7 years' experience of deploy system test and lead testing team.
* Min 5 years of experience
* Domain experience: (HLR-FE, HSS-FE, EIR-FE, UPG, CUDB, PG-NGN)
* Creating & innovating
* Applying expertise & technology
* Analytical learning and researching skills
* Delivering results & meeting customer expectations
* You will need excellent planning and organizing skills
