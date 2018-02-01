Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

We are now looking for a UDM senior Integration Engineer to analyze, prepare, implement and verify the configuration and integration of a node, network and/or system. Your scope of work could include the scenarios of introduction, upgrade expansion, functionality and capacity. Your work will in part form our customer legacy.

* You will support pre-sales activities, including pre-studies

* Plan the implementation of the product configuration / integration work

* Execute product configuration

* Execute integration and migration work

* Prepare system test, module test and accept test

* You will work to identify and drive improvements

* Post project activities

* E2e technical understanding

* Execute test

* Scripting & coding

* Knowledge sharing and collaboration skills



* Drive the customer delivery in mega accounts.

* Execution in Diverse environments in technical and culture understanding of KSA.

* Consultative skills showing our value consumption to products we sell and execute facilitating Add on Sales.

* Super Technical knowledge in UDM areas of HLR-FE, HSS-FE, CUDB, UPG, EIR-FE, EDA, and ECO system MSS, IMS, and EPC.



* Education: Academic degree, minimum on bachelor level, in engineering (IT, Telecom) or

* 5-7 years' experience of deploy system test and lead testing team.

* Min 5 years of experience

* Domain experience: (HLR-FE, HSS-FE, EIR-FE, UPG, CUDB, PG-NGN)

* Creating & innovating

* Applying expertise & technology

* Analytical learning and researching skills

* Delivering results & meeting customer expectations

* You will need excellent planning and organizing skills



By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

