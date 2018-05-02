UAE - Cost Controller - EPC

About the Role:
Cost Controller, EPC, Oil/Gas - UAE
I am looking for a skilled mid-level Cost Controller, who is already based in the UAE, with experience in EPC and Oil/Gas companies/projects.
The candidate must be a well rounded team player, who has experience working in a multicultural team and work environment.
Overall experience in Cost Control (EPC, Oil/Gas): 5-10 years.
Education: Must be Degree Educated (Engineering degree)
Must have excellent English language skills for written reporting and verbal communication.
1 year Renewable Contract
Location: UAE, office based
