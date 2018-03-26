Company NES Global Talent

Location Papua New Guinea

About the Role:

Immediate requirement for a Turnaround Planner for a six-month contract with the opportunity to extend. This opportunity is to work with a multinational oil and gas operator on a lucrative day rate.



To be considered for this role you must have the following :



-15 Years Oil & Gas experience



-Mechanical Engineering background



-Major Oil & Gas Operator experience



-Proficient in Primavera P6 Planning and Scheduling software or MS Project



-Able to provide schedules and critical path controls and cost controls for the execution of turnaround activities.



-Familiar with purchase requisition and material evaluation.



-Role open to PNG & Expat candidates



Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs

Salary $100000 to $180000 Per year

