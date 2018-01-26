Trucking Coordinator

Company Fircroft

Location Radnor, Ohio

About the Role:

The Role:

This position is in the Supply Chain department and coordinates sand trucking out of all sand mines for transfer to Preferred terminal locations. This in individual is responsible for supporting the Terminal Sales Management and Production Planning teams to achieve world class customer service, efficient operations and profitability.



Desired Competencies:



* Organization, Communication, Decision-Making, Process Improvement, Negotiation



Job Responsibilities:



* Coordinate trucking out of all sand mines for transfer to Preferred terminal locations and to customer sites.

* Ensure truck scheduling is coordinated daily with the appropriate plant logistics personnel.

* Maintain an organized and detailed plan for trucking out of each mine with input from Basin Manages and planning team.

* Ensure the safety requirements specific to each plant are communicated and achieved by vendors.

* Maintain a detailed list of trucking carriers/brokers from each plant tracking lane pricing, volume capability and contact information. o Actively seek new trucking partners while balancing concerns of cost and volume o Ensure vendors are set up in Syteline (ERP)



o Approve all trucking related invoices

o Set up new vendor packets for each trucker

o Work with Accounts Payable to ensure trucking invoices are paid timely

* Enter transfer orders for each broker, item and plant combination weekly.

o Maintain a clean transfer order backlog - orders are good for one week only and closed o Enter correct price/broker information on transfer order

o Use transfer order/material transactions to validate invoices

o Work with IT/Accounts Payable to assign each truck BOL to a specific PO and track the invoice back to the transaction

o Create scorecard measure performance and key performance indicators carrier.

o Receive trucked inventory at location in Syteline (ERP)

* Work with Basin Managers to determine profitable truck rates, lanes, opportunities, plant planning, destination planning, etc.

o Develop understanding of logistics costs, profitability, materials planning to prepare for future opportunities

* Develop written standard operating procedures for all responsibilities.





Qualifications:



* Bachelor's degree in Business, Supply Chain, or Finance plus 1+ years of experience.

* Demonstrated success working in a team environment.

* Ability to identify areas that need improvement and demonstrated success in process development.

* Strong organizational skills, time & task management, initiative, and a sense of urgency.

* Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

* An eagerness to learn and a personable demeanor.

* Ability to take direction and work independently.

* Previous ERP/MRP system is helpful.



