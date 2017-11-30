Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for a Treasury Assistant to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This will be a contract position with the potential to extend.

This role will typically suit someone with a treasury or finance background.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Project Manage submission of documentation to banks* Collation of documentation* Liaise with Corporate Treasury teams to provide information and documentation* Maintain spreadsheets* Assist with summarizing data into reports* Assist the Treasury team

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience* Project management skills* Skilled in Microsoft word, PowerPoint, and Excel* Highly organized and detail oriented* Finance experience preferred

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $20 to 25 an hour

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

