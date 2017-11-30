About the Role:
My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for a Treasury Assistant to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This will be a contract position with the potential to extend.
This role will typically suit someone with a treasury or finance background.
Core Responsibilities include:
* Project Manage submission of documentation to banks
* Collation of documentation
* Liaise with Corporate Treasury teams to provide information and documentation
* Maintain spreadsheets
* Assist with summarizing data into reports
* Assist the Treasury team
Skills/Qualifications:
* Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience
* Project management skills
* Skilled in Microsoft word, PowerPoint, and Excel
* Highly organized and detail oriented
* Finance experience preferred
Location: Houston, Texas
Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week
Pay Rate: $20 to 25 an hour
If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.