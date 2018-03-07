Transmission Design Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

A few major utilities in Illinois are looking to hire a Transmission Design Engineers to join their team as soon as possible. These Firms are some of our top client's and we have placed with them before. We will be able to influence the process and give you the best chance possible to get the opportunity at the best rate.

The right Substation Designer must have:

5+ years Transmission Design

AutoCad Experience

SmartCity

This will be a 9 month contract that the client will look to constantly extend or turn full time - please do not apply unless you are interested in something long term. The rate will be based on experience, market rate, and the budget of the group.

If you are interested, please respond to this email with a copy of your most recent resume

Also, please do not hesitate to forward this information to any colleagues or friends who may be interested and have the desired skill set.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs,Electrical Engineering Jobs,Electronics Engineer Jobs

Salary $40 to $65 Per hour

