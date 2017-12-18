Training Manager - Crafts (Russian Speaking) - Kazakhstan

Company
Woodland Consultancy Services
Posted on
Monday, December 18, 2017 - 9:13am
About the Role:
CRAFT TRAINING MANAGER - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN
Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is looking for a Craft Training Manager to work on a project in Kazakhstan.
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- Diploma or equivalent in a relevant discipline.
- Fluent in English.
- Must have Russian, spoken, reading, writing at intermediate level as will need to explain training to local nationals (although training will not all be given in Russian).
- Must have worked at a mid/senior management level previous.
- Should have recent experience of the job scope below.
- Should have previous Kazakhstan experience.
JOB SCOPE:
The Craft Training Manager shall be responsible to direct, lead and manage the Craft Training Business of the Client. He should be able to develop a team.
• Manage apprentice programs: Ironworker, Pipefitter, Welder and Crane Operator.
• Train, coach and mentor Craft Training Mentors.
• Partner with Site and Safety managers to plan and execute project site training.
• Manage and evaluate all full and part time craft instructors.
• Instruct apprentices using the curriculum.
• Instruct and certify new instructors and proctors.
• Manage assessment administration.
• Develop all tools used for the instruction of apprentices.
• Create and manage the Craft Training department budget.
• Research and provide outside training opportunities for craft, safety and training employees.
• Partner with recruiting team on Community Outreach.
• Supervise Record Keeping for all employee training.
• Apply for and manage training grants.
• Plans and uses resources efficiently, aligning training goals with budget allocation.
Core Values:
• Committed to Safety.
• Partners with Safety leadership to train safety management and provide safety training for the field.
• Proactively inquires and schedules required safety training for new projects.
• Collaborates with Safety leadership on ways to communicate lessons learned as a result of incident reviews and other safety data.
• Understands that craft training is a service department and that our customers are LPR employees. Providing excellent customer service is a priority.
• Provides leadership that represents the LPR vision.
• Urgent and driven to create and execute a cutting-edge craft training program.
• Commitment to leading a team this is responsive and follows through.
• Commitment to managing a program that focuses on accurate training records.
• Demonstrates a deep understanding of craft training needs at the field level and provides solution oriented suggestions for training challenges.
• Provides leadership that promotes a learning culture for all crafts.
• Committed to personal professional development and the development of the team
• Initiates new programs and ideas that support core values, vision and direction of LPR.
Duration: 1 year with possible extensions
Rotation: 90 days on / 15 days off
Rate: US$7000 per month worked net of any Kazakhstan tax.
Benefits: Client pays mobilization/demobilization and rotational flights, insurance and medical insurance/medical evacuation, Accommodation, transport and meals.
We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.
Category
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs