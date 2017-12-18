Company Woodland Consultancy Services

Location Kazakhstan

About the Role:

Craft Training Manager - Direct Hire Contract - Kazakhstan: A major international oil and gas contractor is looking for a Craft Training Manager to work on a project in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: - Diploma or equivalent in a relevant discipline. - Fluent in English. - Must have Russian, spoken, reading, writing at intermediate level as will need to explain training to local nationals (although training will not all be given in Russian). - Must have worked at a mid/senior management level previous. - Should have recent experience of the job scope below. - Should have previous Kazakhstan experience. JOB SCOPE: The Craft Training Manager shall be responsible to direct, lead and manage the Craft Training Business of the Client. He should be able to develop a team. • Manage apprentice programs: Ironworker, Pipefitter, Welder and Crane Operator. • Train, coach and mentor Craft Training Mentors. • Partner with Site and Safety managers to plan and execute project site training. • Manage and evaluate all full and part time craft instructors. • Instruct apprentices using the curriculum. • Instruct and certify new instructors and proctors. • Manage assessment administration. • Develop all tools used for the instruction of apprentices. • Create and manage the Craft Training department budget. • Research and provide outside training opportunities for craft, safety and training employees. • Partner with recruiting team on Community Outreach. • Supervise Record Keeping for all employee training. • Apply for and manage training grants. • Plans and uses resources efficiently, aligning training goals with budget allocation. Core Values: • Committed to Safety. • Partners with Safety leadership to train safety management and provide safety training for the field. • Proactively inquires and schedules required safety training for new projects. • Collaborates with Safety leadership on ways to communicate lessons learned as a result of incident reviews and other safety data. • Understands that craft training is a service department and that our customers are LPR employees. Providing excellent customer service is a priority. • Provides leadership that represents the LPR vision. • Urgent and driven to create and execute a cutting-edge craft training program. • Commitment to leading a team this is responsive and follows through. • Commitment to managing a program that focuses on accurate training records. • Demonstrates a deep understanding of craft training needs at the field level and provides solution oriented suggestions for training challenges. • Provides leadership that promotes a learning culture for all crafts. • Committed to personal professional development and the development of the team • Initiates new programs and ideas that support core values, vision and direction of LPR. Duration: 1 year with possible extensions Rotation: 90 days on / 15 days off Rate: US$7000 per month worked net of any Kazakhstan tax. Benefits: Client pays mobilization/demobilization and rotational flights, insurance and medical insurance/medical evacuation, Accommodation, transport and meals. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Training Manager Jobs

