Training Course Design and Development Manager

The TDDM reports to the Training Domain Manager (TDM). He will be required to deputize for the TDM therefore he shall be familiar with the Job Description and responsibilities of that role. This is a Customer facing role.

The TDDM is the Line Manager responsible for the Training Design and Development (D&D) sub domain, delivering all contractual obligations within time, quality and budget.

The TDDM shall manage and deliver all course design in support of Border Security training programs through the provision of specialist instructional design expertise. Through close liaison within the Airbus training domain, other project domains, the Customer, Border Guard and training system Subject Matter Experts, he shall design, develop and maintain all applicable course material, in accordance with the Airbus DS, KSA training design policies and processes.

The TDDM is responsible for OEM / supplier technical training and support. In consultation with the Training Design Authority (TDA) and other training sub-domain leads, he will acquire the necessary supplier training solutions re-quired to fulfil the contractual obligations.

The TDDM shall demonstrate a proactive approach and flexibility beyond the scope of the role when required, to include bids and support to other training projects if applicable.

The role requires an individual who has extensive experience and might be recognized as an expert in the field of training D&D on C4ISR programs (C2 Room operation) in a military/security services environment using the Sys-tems Approach to Training (SAT). The candidate will have demonstrable initiative, commitment and technical ability (including a willingness to get 'hands-on') and evidence of related and substantial achievements. PERSON SPECIFICATIONS: (Minimum attributes for the job holder to be effective in this position in terms of Work Experience, Education, Qualifications / Certifications, Language, General Skills, Computer Proficiency and Compe-tency Requirements)

Competences and experience:

? Demonstrable leadership and management qualities; self-motivated; ability to work under pressure and to deadlines

? Personnel management in medium scale organizational

? Excellent inter-personal skills and strong Intercultural awareness

? Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills

? Excellent analytical and conceptual skills

? Stakeholder engagement and management; ability to influence customers, executives and team members

? Solution oriented and dedicated to long lasting success and sustainability

? Ability to work within large organizations and complex projects

? Experienced in military/security/police and commercial training methodologies

? Practical application experience in all aspects of the training lifecycle

? Ability to work with highly confidential information

? Project planning, work package management development

? Cost and quality sensitiveness



