Trainer III

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

- Develops and executes comprehensive training efforts based on project or topic specifications.

- Responsible for developing a training plan, the curriculum and logistics, and the courses and supporting materials.

- Conducts course presentations and develops and delivers e-Learning courses.

- Provides train-the-trainer sessions for internal subject matter experts.

- Develops and/or update training plans.

- May have specialized training focus.

- Minimal work direction needed, highly skilled and knowledgeable to the position.

- This position level might be know as Expert Trainer who has extensive experience in the field and is supervising and mentoring lower level Trainers.



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

- Training curriculum creation and delivery.

- Strong classroom (Instructor Lead) experience.

-Strong communication skills.

- Proficient in MS Office.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Support client's efforts of identifying critical safety issues, and then follow-up with developing appropriate training materials across the various manufacturing technologies and job posts.

- Support the module development work for CFPSI operator knowledge modules and site localization support / technical writing.

- We expect this to be about 50% of full time, and expect the contractor to be able to work from home 80+% of the time.

- They may need to come into either the Spring campus or visit a manufacturing site from time-to-time.

- This position will largely require a self-directed type individual



