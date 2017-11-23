Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Trainee Inspection, Testing and Compliance Technician, based offshore.



Responsibilities Include:

Carry out Local Exhaust Ventilation (LEV) Inspections & Testing, PFEER/SGI Testing and Air Quality Inspections on Offshore assets.

Assist with the installation, maintenance and commissioning of HVAC systems & components in hazardous and non-hazardous areas as well as carry out inspections, investigations, fault-findings and repairs of HVAC systems and components, including ventilation hygiene cleaning and door survey / repairs.

Produce reports in line with client and company specifications and standards.

Competently, diligently and safely carry out offshore duties as directed by onshore management in agreement and liaison with offshore client representatives.

Liaise with internal members of staff as well as external clients to ensure work planning, technical issues and resource logistics are understood and progressed by all parties.

Give daily/weekly update reports to your Line-Manager and/or Maintenance Team Leader

Organise day-to-day activities on the installations/worksites to benefit on-going projects, ensure progress is maintained and deadlines are met.

Follow company procedures and be aware of all Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality (HSEQ) policies both within the company and those of any client where required.



Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Microsoft office suite proficient.

Candidates must be self-motivated, client focussed, can work unsupervised and can exercise his / her initiative to be able to resolve potential problems. They must be a team player with strong communications skills, both verbal and written. They must also be comfortable with working and staying away from home (sometimes at short-notice) for periods of time for which the duration will vary.



Permanent position

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

