Top Utilities Company Seeking Civil Engineer Immediately

Company Progressive GE

Location Atlantic City

About the Role:

CIVIL ENGINEER IMMEDIATE NEED FOR NORTHEAST UTILITIES COMPANY

Transmission Line Civil Engineer

Candidates would be asked to work on relocation projects with the NJ Department of Transportation, municipal road projects and customer relocations. Candidate would also support corrective maintenance work on the medium to high voltage systems in the NJ area. Understanding of transmission line design and transmission line design programs is required. Candidate will provide estimates and forecasts for relocations as well as develop schedules.

* Make critical design decisions and provide solutions for replacement of failed equipment on emergency basis.* Develop estimates for civil design work for new and emergency projects.* Review work performed by 3rd party. Provide detail design directions to A.E companies.* Initiate procurement of structural steel for new projects.* Review and approve permits drawings and construction drawings and assure that all engineering standards, construction standards and safety codes are met.

Required: CAD design experience, transmission line structure foundation design knowledge, and be familiar with transmission line design principles.

Desired Qualifications: B.S in Civil Engineering

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

