Company Progressive GE

Location Broussard

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company for a Tool Technician to work in Broussard, LA. This is a position that can offer successful candidates the opportunity to learn new skills and receive support if you want career advancement.

Successful candidates will be repairing PSL/sub PSL equipment. Under strict supervision, perform maintenance functions such as repairs on down-hole tools, surface equipment and other production equipment in the application for down-hole tools. Assemble and disassemble down-hole tools, surface equipment, and other production equipment. Given the nature of oil and gas industry, the ability to communicate effectively with others is necessary.

Skills and experience required

Basic computer skills are preferred.

License to drive commercial equipment may be required.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Subsea Technician Jobs,Technician Jobs

Salary $17 to $18 Per hour

