Tool Tech - Odessa

About the Role:
Title: Tool Technician
Pay rate: $15
Duration: 8 months with option of hire
Rotation Schedule: 11/3 Friday - Sunday - 12-hour shifts, 60 hour weeks.
Work Location: Odessa, TX
Main responsibilities:
- Maintenance functions such as repairs on down-hole tools, surface equipment and other production equipment in the application for down-hole tools.
- Assemble and disassemble down-hole tools.
- Simple mathematical equations.
- PSL/sub PSL equipment repair.
Requirements:
-Experience working with down-hole tools, PSL/sub PSL equipment.
- Ability to read and understand tool drawings are a plus
