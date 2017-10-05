TIG Welder (Offshore)

Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

We are currently looking to mobilise TIG Welders for an offshore project based in the North Sea, UK.

Own valid welding certificates are mandatory to be considered for the above project and these should cover: carbon steel, stainless steel and also cunifer.

In addition, valid offshore certificates including offshore medical are also required.

This is a contract position.

The rate for this position is negotiable.

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916597.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Welder / Fitter / Turner Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now