Test Engineer

- Test Engineering encompasses the development and implementation of appropriate tests to ensure compliance with contract test specifications and generally accepted standards and to provide support for research efforts while ensuring protection of the test environment, including physical facility and staff.

- Plan, conduct or coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines.

- Conduct or coordinate complex analyses and develop recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations.

- Serve as consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies, their potential application and the resolution of complex problems.

- Manage or coordinate major engineering projects of substantial impact to the company.

- Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction.



Other test related work includes:

- Utilizing software related tools: Smart Bear QA Complete, HP ALM, VersionOne and Jira

- Collaborate with Senior Test Engineers to develop complex test strategies

- Employ many different test methodologies such as error testing, boundary testing, stress testing, performance testing, etc.

- Work with the automated test team to develop and execute automated scripts



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

