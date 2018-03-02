Tendering Project Manager

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our Subsea Survey client is seeking a Project Tendering Coordinator for a 6 month contract commencing asap.You would be jointly responsible for sales and marketing functions of the Company. Tendering for contracts and participate in the business development and client liaison and relationship management in these areas in accordance with the Profit PlanMain duties:To perform marketing of business line services within geographical areas of CompanyTo liaise with other divisions in joint commercial activitiesTo prepare pre-qualification and tender documentation in accordance with Company's IMS in consultation with Business Line ManagersTo negotiate contract terms in consultation with the Contracts ManagerHandover contract information to Project managers in accordance with Company's IMSProvide support to others in the Commercial DepartmentParticipate in the production of Department and Company plans and budgetsKeep informed of the Company's capacities and capabilities in business lines and in generalResponsible for supervision of the Commercial Assistants to ensure that all schedules and deadlines are met