Tendering Co-ordinator

Company Wood

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Tendering Coordinator to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This is a long-term permanent position to support the in-Kingdom Head of Commercial across a wide range of projects.



The main focus of this role will involve the preparation and co-ordination of tender pricing and estimates in accordance with Wood commercial policies and procedures such that maximum commercial entitlement is pursued and obtained in accordance with the terms of the contract.

* Prepare tender / proposal estimates in accordance with ITB requirements and Wood procedures* Prepare reimbursable rates for personnel, equipment and facilities* Prepare lump sum prices for personnel, equipment and facilities* Prepare documentation for CRB approval* Ensure that CRB approval process followed and that all necessary approvals obtained* Manage Wood Tender Review System* Develop and maintain price benchmarking information in conjunction with HR and Recruitment* Obtain all necessary Tax, Insurance, and Treasury advice and ensuring same is incorporated into proposal pricing* Maintain and promote a safe working environment and demonstrate correct HSE behaviours and leadership* Provide general pre- and post-contract commercial support to Head of Commercial in Saudi Arabia* Liaise with internal and external auditors* Liaise with Finance and Project Managers

* University graduate or above in Quantity Surveying, Law, Business Studies or other appropriate discipline* Minimum five years working experience in commercial and / or cost roles in the oil and gas industry* Previous KSA experience in similar role highly desirable

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Commercial Negotiator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now