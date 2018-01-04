Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Title: Telecommunications Technician

Ref No: 2018-10233

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol - Montrose

Duration: 1-2 trips



WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Telecomms Technician on a adhoc basis

Basic purpose of the job

· To maintain the process plant and associated equipment in a safe and efficient manner, in compliance with all statutory requirements

· Carry out planned preventative, remedial and breakdown maintenance in accordance with Talisman's maintenance management system

Main Duties

* Carry out telecomms maintenance activities as follows* Complete preventative and remedial maintenance in accordance with TMax schedule and work instructions, with particular emphasis on safety critical activities* Carry out fault finding and diagnostic checks on all platform equipment, ensuring any repairs are addressed promptly* Respond to breakdowns in a timely manner and carry out and apply effective fault finding and investigation techniques* Carry out and participate in Root Cause Analysis to improve equipment reliability* Ensure comprehensive work history is recorded in TMax and any follow up work and material required is identified* Install telecoms and IT equipment in liaison with Talisman IS Department* Carry out Radio Operator duties where required* Responsible for Portable Appliance Testing (PAT) all IT equipment, telecoms test equipment, entertainment equipment* Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change* Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will increase efficiency in cost or time without loss of integrity and present idea(s) to relevant management* Support and improve team performance by sharing knowledge and best practices.* Participate in WGE competence scheme including any multi skilled role in accordance with the relevant competence framework* Adopt a flexible working attitude to provide support across all departments to ensure team team success* Create, maintain & enhance effective working relations and identify and minimise interpersonal conflict* Maintain effective communication with all work colleagues at all levels* Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace

Health & Safety

* Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Talisman's HS&E policy, procedures and Safety Management System* Be familiar with and follow the Talisman Golden Rules for Health and Safety at all times* Comply with all relevant Wood Group HS&E policies and procedures where appropriate* Actively participate and support all Talisman and Wood Group Health, Safety & Environmental plans, initiatives and improvements* Carry out all activities in accordance with ISSOW including the following:* Comprehensive and detailed Risk Assessments and Toolbox Talks* Stop and re-asses any job where change is identified* Report all accidents and incidents* Carry out Emergency Response duties in accordance with Talisman's requirements

Specific Training / Specialist Skills

* GDMSS Restricted* CAA Licence* City & Guilds or equivalent Telecomms qualification* Recognised Apprenticeship or equivalent* Compex Training* Portable Appliance Testing* LV Authorisation in accordance with TLM 015* Talisman ISSOW Level 2

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Telecoms Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now