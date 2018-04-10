Technical Writer

Company Fircroft

* Reviewing reports, documents, drawings, maps and other forms of information.

* Proof reading, editing and re-writing contributed content to ensure an appropriate, succinct, uniformly written and formatted document.

* Compiling and combining multiple contributor's documents into one document.

* Tracking and considering multiple, parallel, review streams.

* Assisting and coaching contributors on technical writing style.

* Effective liaison and communication with a multi-disciplinary team spread across multiple locations.

* 3 years' experience of technical writing, preferably in the Energy (oil & gas) sector.

* Strong IT skills, a power user of Microsoft Word. Experience of online document collaboration systems (e.g. XaitPorter) would be advantageous.

* Excellent attention to detail, mastery at English writing.

* Ability to understand complex technical topics and translate into an accessible written piece.

* Experience of writing documents for submission to government.

* Educated to Bachelor's Degree level or higher. A degree in Geology, Petroleum Engineering or a similar mixed literate/numerate degree subject would be beneficial.

* A working knowledge of Portuguese is not essential, but would make a candidate stand out.

