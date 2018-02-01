About the Role:
Job Title: Tech Writer III
This is for a utility company in Waltham, MA 02451.
Employment Type: 12-month contract
(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
Technical Writer Skills and Qualifications
* Bachelor's Degree in English, Communications, or Information Technology;
* Proven experience in technical writing;
* Ability to explain concepts clearly; * Proficiency in MS Office applications.
Technical Writer Job Duties
* Plan, develop, organize and write new 'Capital Delivery Playbook', using existing process materials including process flows, RACIs, gate checklists, new and existing detailed procedure materials (including training decks)
* Prepare graphics and illustrations to elaborate on or complement writing;
* Develop comprehensive library of terminology and documentation;
* Meet with subject matter experts to ensure that specialized topics are appropriately addressed and discussed;
* Produce electronic documentation in addition to hard copy manuals;
* Create and follow project schedule and deadlines.
