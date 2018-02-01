Company Progressive GE

Location Waltham, Massachusetts

About the Role:

Job Title: Tech Writer III

This is for a utility company in Waltham, MA 02451.

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Technical Writer Skills and Qualifications

* Bachelor's Degree in English, Communications, or Information Technology;

* Proven experience in technical writing;

* Ability to explain concepts clearly; * Proficiency in MS Office applications.

Technical Writer Job Duties

* Plan, develop, organize and write new 'Capital Delivery Playbook', using existing process materials including process flows, RACIs, gate checklists, new and existing detailed procedure materials (including training decks)

* Prepare graphics and illustrations to elaborate on or complement writing;

* Develop comprehensive library of terminology and documentation;

* Meet with subject matter experts to ensure that specialized topics are appropriately addressed and discussed;

* Produce electronic documentation in addition to hard copy manuals;

* Create and follow project schedule and deadlines.

