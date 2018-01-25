Technical Writer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Posted on 
Thursday, January 25, 2018 - 10:16am

About the Role:

I am looking for a Technical Writer with strong evidence of excelling in technical writing for a client based in Cambridge.

Main responsibilities will be:



* Creating and editing documents for internal and external audiences
* Collaborating with the design team to maintain up-to-date documentation in line with standards for medical device development
* Researching, digesting, clarifying and presenting technical information, in text and diagrams

Ideally you will have some or all of the following:



* Excellent verbal and written presentation skills
* An analytical approach and a quick grasp of functions and relationships of parts across a complex system
* Attention to detail and consistency across a large number of documents
* An ability to portray information effectively using graphics and photos
* Experience with Microsoft Word, ideally editing macros, templates and styles
* A track record of creating high quality technical content, perhaps in writing up research projects
* Strong Academic background

To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Electronics Engineer Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
632208