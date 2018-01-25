Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

I am looking for a Technical Writer with strong evidence of excelling in technical writing for a client based in Cambridge.

Main responsibilities will be:

* Creating and editing documents for internal and external audiences* Collaborating with the design team to maintain up-to-date documentation in line with standards for medical device development* Researching, digesting, clarifying and presenting technical information, in text and diagrams

Ideally you will have some or all of the following:

* Excellent verbal and written presentation skills* An analytical approach and a quick grasp of functions and relationships of parts across a complex system* Attention to detail and consistency across a large number of documents* An ability to portray information effectively using graphics and photos* Experience with Microsoft Word, ideally editing macros, templates and styles* A track record of creating high quality technical content, perhaps in writing up research projects* Strong Academic background

