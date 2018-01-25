About the Role:
I am looking for a Technical Writer with strong evidence of excelling in technical writing for a client based in Cambridge.
Main responsibilities will be:
* Creating and editing documents for internal and external audiences
* Collaborating with the design team to maintain up-to-date documentation in line with standards for medical device development
* Researching, digesting, clarifying and presenting technical information, in text and diagrams
Ideally you will have some or all of the following:
* Excellent verbal and written presentation skills
* An analytical approach and a quick grasp of functions and relationships of parts across a complex system
* Attention to detail and consistency across a large number of documents
* An ability to portray information effectively using graphics and photos
* Experience with Microsoft Word, ideally editing macros, templates and styles
* A track record of creating high quality technical content, perhaps in writing up research projects
* Strong Academic background
