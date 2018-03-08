Technical Trainer

Company Fircroft

Fircroft is Looking to hire TECHNICAL TRANSLATOR for a Major Defence company in Riyadh.



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



1. Lead the Technical Translation Section in the timely provision of Technical translation services to the NGSS, and effectively allocate Technical translation tasks.

2. Provide assistance to instructors in the delivery of technical training courses, attending lessons and performing a translation role to enable student understanding of technical content.

3. Assist in providing Arabic translation of English language technical course materials, including training pamphlets and computer-based e-learning content.

4. Act as liaison and Technical interpreter and provide minutes for senior management meetings with the customer.

5. Provide Technical translation services for high level correspondence.

6. Act as chief document custodian for the Technical Translation Section and ensure Technical Training Quality standards are implemented.

7. Act as mentor to junior Technical translators as required.

8. Carry out staff management procedures for subordinates.

9. Liaison with the UK MoD, GPT O&M, other GPT departments, SANG and equipment manufacturer as directed by TSM to gather information on identified tasks.

10. Perform other related duties as required





RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):

1. Foundation Degrees, Diplomas of Higher Education, NVQ Level 4 in Language or translation related field.

2. Experience of working in the Middle East is desirable, as is working in a military environment.

3. Must be capable of producing work of the highest quality, and have a native (or near) command of Arabic and Technical English languages.

4. Must have an extensive military and telecommunications vocabulary.

5. Must be diplomatic and have an excellent understanding of both Saudi and UK culture.

6. Must provide evidence of effective management of time and resources to achieve deadlines.

7. Must be fluent in English and Arabic.



Interested candidates please share your CV with me at



A Major Defence Company in Saudi Arabia



