Technical Support - Energy

About the Role:

The Role:

Do you have an interest in Maths, Science or IT, a strong attention to detail and the ability to work calmly under pressure? Your skills can help you build a successful career within the energy sector.



Within the waste management team, you will be based on a nuclear site responsible for technical support of incoming and outgoing waste. You will be working closely with your team and different departments to prepare and check documentation, organise the logistics, and manage the database.



There is no need to worry - you won't be handling the waste yourself, the site is very safe and you will be provided with full training in the role.



Within a growing company, there are excellent opportunities for progression within different fields including project management, technical waste management, logistics, operations and sales.



The hiring manager has progressed within the team herself and told me that there is a very friendly and helpful environment.



There are two permanent positions available doubling your chances of securing a position and meaning you will be training alongside a colleague. If you are ready to start your career in the energy sector, click apply now!



The Company:

A global leader in waste management committed to developing their staff.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

The successful applicant will have a minimum of an A-level qualification in Science, Maths or IT. You could be fresh from finishing your education or have experience and looking for a change.



Other Essential Skills:

*Computer literate

*Attention to detail and ability to question

*Be able to work under specified and agreed time constraints

*Self-motivated

*Strong in building relationships and able to communicate at all levels



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

