About the Role:

Our client is a leader in the transportation of liquefied gases, globally.
For their office in London we are looking for a Technical Superintendent.

We would like to hear from candidates who meet the following criteria:

+3 years at sea as Chief Engineer on semi refrigerated LPG carriers
+2 years as Superintendent, with responsibility for similar vessels
Ethylene experience preferred but not essential
Willingnes to work in a shore based position in London
Existing right to live and work in the UK

Our client will offer an attractive salary and a very good package.
