Company Orion Group

Location Havant,Hampshire,England

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical SME for Oracle Applications, based in Havant, Hampshire

Responsibilities will include:

Leader of a project team, for the design, communication and delivery of medium to high complexity IT solutions to achieve tangible business benefits.

Research and define standards for new technologies, technical design, and delivery into the IT Support groups of the Oracle Application components of a solution.

Manage contract and permanent resources to ensure delivery aligns to project timescales and requirements

Skills/Experience

In-depth knowledge of Oracle applications (e.g. Fusion Middleware, OSB, ODI, OBIEE, SOA, Multi-Node E-Business, Utilities and Grid) and demonstrate the ability to specify a solution and lead other members of the programme to ensure it is implemented following best practises and in the most efficient and sustainable manner.

Proven work experience in providing expert advice to complex designs, support and troubleshooting in their specific subject matter and related integration technologies (required)

Demonstrable experience of project lifecycle from initial concept, through business case, solution definition, project, implementation and on-going live service.

Demonstrate expert technology leadership through proven influencing skills on medium sized projects.

Ability quickly to develop an understanding of new technologies and operations and an understanding and experience of a range of business applications (e.g. enterprise resource planning (ERP), packages and bespoke solutions

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917265

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now