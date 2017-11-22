Technical Services Manager

Company Fircroft

Location Manchester,Greater Manchester,England

Strategic

· Has and uses the required functional and technical knowledge and skills to do job at a high level of accomplishment

· Capable of keeping abreast of an evolving portfolio of products and services

· Anticipates the impact of change and rises to the challenge, with the ability to accept risk and uncertainty

Operating

· Adept at exercising good judgement (sometimes with incomplete information) whilst being constrained by tight deadlines

· Able to apportion time effectively to complete tasks

· Be willing to provide colleagues with the information they need to complete their tasks and eliminate roadblocks

· Be quick to identify critical information and respond appropriately

· Encourage others to accept development projects or job moves

· Able to define, work within and improve business processes based on immediate and future business needs

Confidence

· Can be counted on to take personal responsibility in challenging situations and be willing to engage in disputes in order to settle them equitably

Energy

· Performs work with energy and drive while exploring other opportunities to contribute

Organisational

· Writes clearly and succinctly in a variety of communication settings and styles

· Builds numerous and effective relationships through personal networks inside and outside the organisation

· Communicates effectively, both inside and outside the organisation, on both simple and complex topics

Personal and Interpersonal

· Imbued with a strong sense of customer focus (internal/external)

· Committed to self-improvement and development through the role in order to achieve career goals

· Firm and diplomatic when negotiating

· Looks for positive attributes and concretely reinforces them, promoting confidence and optimistic attitudes

· Promotes a win-win ethos and inclusive team culture in line with business strategy



Quality Essential Desirable

Qualifications: · HND in an Engineering discipline or equivalent · Tertiary education in an Engineering discipline

Experience: · Experience in a similar engineering position

· Leading of cross-functional meetings · Working knowledge within an industrial/production environment

· Experience of supervising a team

Skills, training or special knowledge · Computer literacy (including good command of Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook)

· Proficient in the use of 3D CAD software to produce Engineering designs and drawings to relevant standards

· Understanding of Mechanical Engineering principles including supporting calculations.

· An understanding of the requirements of Design for Manufacture, Assembly and Maintenance · Have an understanding of common place industry materials and their application

· Knowledge of The Machinery (Safety) Directive, PED, ATEX and REACH and their application within Engineering Design.



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

