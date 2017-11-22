Technical Services Manager

About the Role:
SKILLS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Strategic
· Has and uses the required functional and technical knowledge and skills to do job at a high level of accomplishment
· Capable of keeping abreast of an evolving portfolio of products and services
· Anticipates the impact of change and rises to the challenge, with the ability to accept risk and uncertainty
Operating
· Adept at exercising good judgement (sometimes with incomplete information) whilst being constrained by tight deadlines
· Able to apportion time effectively to complete tasks
· Be willing to provide colleagues with the information they need to complete their tasks and eliminate roadblocks
· Be quick to identify critical information and respond appropriately
· Encourage others to accept development projects or job moves
· Able to define, work within and improve business processes based on immediate and future business needs
Confidence
· Can be counted on to take personal responsibility in challenging situations and be willing to engage in disputes in order to settle them equitably
Energy
· Performs work with energy and drive while exploring other opportunities to contribute
Organisational
· Writes clearly and succinctly in a variety of communication settings and styles
· Builds numerous and effective relationships through personal networks inside and outside the organisation
· Communicates effectively, both inside and outside the organisation, on both simple and complex topics
Personal and Interpersonal
· Imbued with a strong sense of customer focus (internal/external)
· Committed to self-improvement and development through the role in order to achieve career goals
· Firm and diplomatic when negotiating
· Looks for positive attributes and concretely reinforces them, promoting confidence and optimistic attitudes
· Promotes a win-win ethos and inclusive team culture in line with business strategy
Quality Essential Desirable
Qualifications: · HND in an Engineering discipline or equivalent · Tertiary education in an Engineering discipline
Experience: · Experience in a similar engineering position
· Leading of cross-functional meetings · Working knowledge within an industrial/production environment
· Experience of supervising a team
Skills, training or special knowledge · Computer literacy (including good command of Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook)
· Proficient in the use of 3D CAD software to produce Engineering designs and drawings to relevant standards
· Understanding of Mechanical Engineering principles including supporting calculations.
· An understanding of the requirements of Design for Manufacture, Assembly and Maintenance · Have an understanding of common place industry materials and their application
· Knowledge of The Machinery (Safety) Directive, PED, ATEX and REACH and their application within Engineering Design.
