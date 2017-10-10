Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Services Accountant, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Take ownership of the General Opex costs for Facilities & Subsea for all assets. Working with the main 3rd party vendors and the relevant budget holders to agree & revise cost estimates on a monthly basis. Through regular collaboration & challenge, ensure the estimates are robust and presented to/fully endorsed by the asset management.

Support the Technical Services and Performance & Controls teams in the reporting of Capex & ex-Opex financial data, including advice on the accounting treatment, the collation of cost estimates for budgets, PAFs & AFEs and Full year Forecasts. Provide adequate challenge on outstanding accruals and remaining forecasts.

Monitoring/tracking of actual expenditure against budgets and commitments (Work Orders, PAFs, AFEs, etc), prompting timely revision of limits as required.

Responsible for ensuring that the financial ledger accurately reflects the status of Technical Service costs incurred, through assisting in the estimation of monthly VOWD and timely booking of accruals, ensuring the JV billings accurately reflect the forecasts endorsed by asset management.

Liaison with other Finance and Payables accounting groups to ensure ledger and billings accurately reflect work activities.

Review all internal and external cost reporting relating to Technical Services. Timely and accurate preparation of monthly Finance reports, in conjunction with the Project Controls team.

Provide effective communication to Technical Services management of the financial indicators inherent in any reports produced, and for addressing progress against key performance indicators.

Provision of monthly Outlook forecasts and variance analysis for area of responsibility.

Support of internal and partner audits of expenditures relating to area of responsibility. Ensure accounting procedures enable Finance to demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

Assist in budget preparation by the creation of templates and co-ordination of input to partner and corporate budgets to meet set deadlines. Assist in the preparation and presentation of budget material for internal and partner review.

Ensure Approvers Authority Matrix is adhered to in sphere of activity, and that the Company Controls environment is followed, in coordination with the Internal Controls Advisor.

Liaison with other departments to ensure a thorough understanding of the business processes as they relate to area of responsibility.

Support the ongoing development of the SAP system and various initiatives, specifically in relation to issues affecting area of responsibility.

Ad-hoc duties as requested by the Drilling Accounting - Team Lead.

Ad-hoc duties as requested by the Technical Services Management Team



Qualifications/Training

Finance degree or equivalent.

Accountancy qualification or part-qualified (ACCA or CIMA) is preferable.

Considerable accounting background in the oil industry (experience of accounting for Facilities Engineering or Projects is preferable).



Skills/Experience

Ability to plan and prioritise in order to meet tight, sometimes conflicting deadlines.

Ability to perform a critical review of financial information

Oil industry experience essential.

Experience of accounting for joint venture & operations accounting.

Experience of preparing management reporting in a timely and accurate manner.

Experience of budgeting for producing assets.

Excellent systems skills required - SAP experience preferred.

Good communication skills (both interpersonal and written).



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916664







Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

